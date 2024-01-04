Joe Jonas Spotted with Model Stormi Bree Fueling Romance Rumors

Following his divorce from Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas was recently photographed departing Los Cabos, Mexico, in the company of model Stormi Bree. This surprise sighting has ignited speculation about a potential romance between the two.

Joe, 34, appeared relaxed and stylish in a black sweatshirt and a bright red cap, accompanied a hint of facial hair. Stormi, 33, turned heads in a chic black top paired with a tan backpack and a Prada purse slung over her shoulder. The duo looked effortlessly cool as they strolled through the sunshine at the private terminal of the Los Cabos airport.

Although Joe and Stormi do not follow each other on social media, their connection is evident, and fans are left curious about the nature of their relationship. With Joe scheduled to pick up his children from Sophie on January 7, speculations about his potential destination, possibly New York City, have arisen.

Adding to the intrigue, Joe Jonas shared a cryptic song about heartbreak on his Instagram Story, synergizing with the coastal imagery of waves breaking on rocks. As the instrumental portion of “I Think of You” Rodriguez played, themes of past love and heartache echoed through the clip.

The sighting of Joe and Stormi comes as Sophie Turner has welcomed the new year with a positive outlook, expressing excitement for what 2024 has in store. This divergence in emotional landscapes further adds complexity to the aftermath of Joe and Sophie’s divorce.

Unveiling Stormi Bree’s Intriguing Past

Stormi Bree, already well-known as a model, made headlines in 2017 with the birth of her daughter Gravity Blue, whom she shares with model Lucky Blue Smith. While controversies surrounded the initial announcement, Lucky Blue has since moved on and tied the knot with model Nara Pellman in 2020.

As Joe Jonas embarks on a new chapter in his life, his recent encounter with Stormi Bree has sparked curiosity and speculation among fans. The chemistry between the two, combined with Joe’s choice of a cryptic song, has left fans wondering if a budding romance is on the horizon. Only time will tell as more information unfolds, adding another captivating layer to the ongoing stories of the Jonas Brothers and their romantic journeys.