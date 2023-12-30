Celebrities Share Exciting New Year Travel Plans

Celebrities often find themselves in a balancing act during the holiday season, juggling work commitments and the desire to spend quality time with loved ones. As we approach the new year, we reached out to some well-known personalities from the entertainment world to find out how they plan to relax, unwind, and create lasting memories.

Maanvi Gagroo: Road Trip to Goa

Maanvi Gagroo is looking forward to a road trip from Mumbai to Goa. She has friends visiting from the UK, and she can’t wait to show them around her city and beyond. Goa, with its combination of partying and natural beauty, seems like the perfect destination for a fun-filled trip.

Geeta Basra: Celebrating in Dubai

For Geeta Basra, this new year is all about family and friends. She will be celebrating in vibrant Dubai with her loved ones, enjoying the beauty and festivities that the city has to offer.

Smriti Kalra: Adventuring Solo

Smriti Kalra is embarking on a solo backpacking adventure ahead of the new year. Currently in Sikkim, she is exploring the local villages, staying at homestays, and immersing herself in the culture. She is open to wherever the journey takes her for New Year’s Eve.

Asees Kaur: Embracing Home with Family

Asees Kaur has been busy working on new music but wanted to take a short break to spend time with family and embrace the serenity of home for New Year’s Eve. She is excited for the creative harmony and cherished moments that the coming year will bring.

Arjun Bijlani: Quality Time in Goa

Arjun Bijlani will be heading to Goa with his family for New Year’s. It will be a five-day getaway filled with quality time and fun. After a hectic shooting schedule, he’s looking forward to starting the new year in a positive and happy mood.

Anjum Fakih: Goa, the Perfect New Year Destination

Anjum Fakih loves to travel during New Year’s because it allows her to take a longer break than usual. She has chosen Goa as her destination this year, joining friends and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere that the place offers.

Sreejita De: Island Hopping in Thailand

Initially planning to spend Christmas and New Year in Germany, Sreejita De had to change her plans due to visa issues. Instead, she will be ringing in the new year in Thailand, particularly in Phuket and other peaceful, lesser-known islands. Scuba diving and reconnecting with nature are on the agenda.

As the clock ticks closer to the new year, these celebrities are eagerly looking forward to their travel plans and the experiences that await them. Whether it’s road trips, international destinations, or exploring hidden gems, they are ready to make the most of the holiday season and create unforgettable memories with their loved ones.