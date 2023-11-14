New World Season Four: Embracing the Chilling Winds of Change

Amazon’s multiplayer online role-playing game, New World, is set to release its highly anticipated Season Four: Eternal Frost on December 12th. The upcoming content takes place in the aftermath of the Wars of Crimson Madness, introducing a compelling narrative and intriguing characters that will captivate players.

The central fact of the new season is the rift between a former Knight of the Roundtable and King Artorius. This disgruntled knight seeks to dismantle everything the king held dear, setting the stage for an epic confrontation. While specific details are scarce, the development team assures players that Quest 6 will be a highlight of the season. It involves a thrilling pursuit through familiar locations in the Great Cleave, breathing new life into this established territory.

The Eternal Frost season brings forth two noteworthy characters. The first is the enigmatic former knight, who has now assumed command of the Frostbound, a legion of mutated Varangians. These creatures embark on a journey across Aeternum, seeking artifacts and power to fulfill sinister ambitions. The second character, Daichi Saito, hails from feudal Japan and offers players fresh opportunities. As a potential recruit for the Silver Crows, Saito invites players to his dojo, where they will begin their remarkable journey.

In a recent devblog and accompanying video, narrative designer James Huang, art lead Brian Patenaude, and environmental artist Valeriia Popova provide insights into the captivating world of Eternal Frost. Popova expresses her excitement in bringing the inside of the castle on the frozen island to life, highlighting the immersive aesthetics and captivating lighting of the throne area.

Prepare to embrace the chilling winds of change as Season Four: Eternal Frost arrives on December 12th. Stay tuned for further updates, as Amazon’s New World continues to evolve and enthrall players with its constantly expanding universe.

