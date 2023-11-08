WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Feature to Shield Users from Cybercriminals

WhatsApp is committed to ensuring the security and privacy of its users, and it is taking another step towards that goal. The company will be rolling out a new security feature for its Android and iOS mobile apps that will block users’ IP addresses from being accessed malicious actors. While the technicalities behind this feature may be complex, WhatsApp is making it easier for users to safeguard their online presence.

Most calling products rely on direct peer-to-peer connections, which facilitate faster data transfer and better call quality. However, this method requires devices to exchange IP addresses, leaving room for potential interception bad actors. By intercepting these data packets, cybercriminals can gather sensitive information about the target’s geographical location or internet provider.

To address this issue, WhatsApp is introducing the “Protect IP Address in Calls” feature. When activated, this tool will relay phone calls through the company’s servers, effectively hiding users’ IP addresses from prying eyes. This added layer of protection ensures that cybercriminals cannot track the users or gather their personal information. It is important to note that all calls will remain end-to-end encrypted, preserving the privacy of conversations.

Although activating this feature may slightly reduce call quality compared to the direct peer-to-peer connection, it offers specialized privacy protection to WhatsApp’s most privacy-conscious users. This feature is not mandatory and will only be used those who prefer the added security. For the majority of users, WhatsApp’s standard level of security is sufficient.

To enable the Protect IP Address in Calls feature, users can refer to the platform’s official Help Center website. Instructions can be found in the Advanced section of the app’s Settings menu. WhatsApp continues to prioritize user security and will update its platform accordingly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What does the Protect IP Address in Calls feature do?

The Protect IP Address in Calls feature relays phone calls made through WhatsApp’s service through the company’s servers, protecting users’ IP addresses from potential interception cybercriminals.

2. Will activating this feature affect call quality?

Yes, activating the Protect IP Address in Calls feature may slightly reduce call quality compared to a direct peer-to-peer connection. However, this trade-off ensures an additional layer of privacy and security for the user.

3. Is this feature necessary for all WhatsApp users?

No, this feature is primarily designed for WhatsApp’s most privacy-conscious users. For the majority of users, the standard level of security provided WhatsApp is sufficient.

4. Where can users find instructions on enabling this feature?

Instructions on enabling the Protect IP Address in Calls feature can be found on WhatsApp’s official Help Center website. Users can locate this feature in the Advanced section of the app’s Settings menu.