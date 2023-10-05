WhatsApp Announces New Features to Benefit Small Businesses

WhatsApp has unveiled a range of new features designed to enhance the experience for small businesses and their customers. One of the most significant additions is the introduction of ‘Flows,’ a feature that allows businesses to offer services within the chat interface, eliminating the need for customers to navigate away from the conversation. This enables businesses to provide dynamic menus and customizable forms, resulting in improved convenience and satisfaction for customers.

In addition to ‘Flows,’ WhatsApp is also revolutionizing in-chat payments, particularly in India. Users in India can now add items to their carts and make payments directly within the chat interface, utilizing various payment methods, including UPI apps, debit, and credit cards. This development is facilitated through partnerships with digital payment giants Razorpay and PayU, and aims to simplify the purchasing process for users while boosting sales for small businesses.

To enhance trust and authenticity, WhatsApp is introducing Meta Verification for businesses. Upon proving their authenticity to Meta, businesses will receive a verification badge, increased account support, and protection against impersonation. This verification also unlocks premium features such as the creation of a custom WhatsApp page searchable on the web and multi-device support.

WhatsApp’s commitment to strengthening business-consumer relationships is evident through these new features, providing small businesses with efficient and user-friendly tools to engage with customers. These enhancements have the potential to transform small business interactions on WhatsApp, and owners should eagerly anticipate their implementation to maximize their impact.

Sources:

– Small Business Trends