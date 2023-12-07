WhatsApp Introduces Screen Sharing and Music Feature for Video Calls

WhatsApp is set to launch an exciting new update that will revolutionize video calls. In the latest beta version for iPhones, the app has introduced a feature that allows users to share their screen and listen to music together during video calls.

The new feature enables users to share and play music live on the screen, creating a shared listening experience with friends and family. The feature is not limited to audio only; users can also share and watch music videos together during the call.

Using the feature is simple. During a video call, users will find a screen share icon at the bottom of the screen, next to the camera flip option. By activating it, both the caller and recipient can enjoy the same tunes and music videos in real-time. However, it’s important to note that this feature is currently exclusive to iPhone users, and video (camera) needs to be turned on during the call for it to work.

While Android users will have to wait patiently for their turn to experience this feature, given the massive user base of WhatsApp on Android, it’s only a matter of time before the update is rolled out to them as well.

In addition to the screen sharing and music feature, WhatsApp is also working on other updates, specifically focusing on enhancing the Group and Channels functionalities. While no confirmed release date has been announced for these updates on Android or other platforms, WhatsApp users can expect more exciting features to be unveiled soon.

WhatsApp continues to evolve and improve its platform to provide users with innovative and engaging communication experiences. With the upcoming updates, users can look forward to an enhanced video calling experience and more interactive features within their favorite messaging app.