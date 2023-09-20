A WhatsApp App for iPad is Finally Here

According to the latest reports, WhatsApp is finally bringing its messaging platform to iPad users. Until now, iPad users had to rely on the web version of WhatsApp through their mobile browsers due to the lack of a separate iPadOS operating system. However, the latest version of the WhatsApp Beta (version 23.19.1.71) is compatible with iPad devices.

To install WhatsApp on your iPad, you need to be a member of the WhatsApp for iOS official beta program on TestFlight, which is only available through Apple. Once installed, you will need to scan a QR code using your iPhone, which will then download all your conversations, allowing you to send and receive messages on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The introduction of WhatsApp on iPad allows users to utilize the messaging platform without requiring the presence of their iPhone in close proximity, and even if the devices are not on the same Wi-Fi network. While the iPad app does not support creating new WhatsApp accounts, it offers a larger display, providing users with more content on the screen.

It is currently uncertain when the WhatsApp app for iPad will be available to the public, as the TestFlight version has limited availability. However, once it becomes available in the App Store, iPad users will have the convenience of using WhatsApp directly on their devices.

It is worth mentioning that Instagram, WhatsApp’s sibling app, also does not offer an official iPad app. Both WhatsApp and Instagram were acquired Facebook, now known as Meta, in February 2014 and April 2012, respectively.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo (via 9to5Mac)