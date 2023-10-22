Hidden.sg: Unveiling Singapore’s Hidden Gems through an Interactive Game

Singaporean Lim Yee Hung, after 14 years in the UK, returned home only to realize that he had forgotten much about his own country. To reconnect with his roots, he delved into the National Archives and was captivated the hidden stories that lay within. Determined to share these untold tales, Lim developed Hidden.sg – a self-guided outdoor game that uses simple WhatsApp messages and an artificial intelligence chatbot to help Singaporeans and tourists uncover the hidden gems of the city.

Hidden.sg takes players on a journey through various neighborhoods, including Tiong Bahru, Dakota, and Toa Payoh, where they can discover fascinating stories. For instance, players might learn that the Dakota estate was named after the famous Douglas DC-3 aircraft, affectionately known as “the Dakota” the British, which was once a common sight at the now-defunct Kallang Airport. Another stop might lead players to a modest three-room Housing Board flat in Toa Payoh, where Queen Elizabeth II once paid a visit in 1972.

One of the main objectives of Hidden.sg is to support local businesses featuring them in the game. Co-founder Lim emphasized that the businesses are not charged to be featured. In fact, the game’s creators pay them and sometimes become their biggest customer bulk-buying their products to distribute to players during the game. This unique approach has received positive feedback from both players and the featured businesses.

Since its launch in May 2022, Hidden.sg has attracted more than 15,000 participants. Revenue is generated through ticket sales to the public and companies who utilize the game for team-building activities. Participants have praised Hidden.sg for its informative and immersive experience, with one player stating that they were surprised the cool facts and hidden gems they discovered while interacting with local businesses.

Currently, the game covers 10 locations, including popular areas like Holland Village, Chinatown, and Tanjong Pagar. Certain locations, such as Seletar Aerospace and the Tiong Bahru/Redhill trail, are free to play. The team behind Hidden.sg has plans to expand the game to include new locations, both within Singapore and internationally. Future prospects include the development of Hidden London and Hidden Perth.

By transforming forgotten stories into an interactive experience, Hidden.sg not only offers an entertaining game but also contributes to preserving the heritage and supporting local businesses in Singapore.

