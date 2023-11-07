New WhatsApp for macOS Now Available on the App Store

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, has announced that the new version of its macOS app is now available to download from the Mac App Store. The native WhatsApp app for macOS has been completely rebuilt from scratch and offers improved performance and a range of new features.

Unlike the previous version, which was only accessible through the WhatsApp website, the new app is now available “globally” on the Mac App Store. It has also been merged with the iPhone app on the App Store, making it a universal app with a single download link.

The development of the new WhatsApp for macOS began last year in July, and it has undergone several tests and optimizations for better performance. The new app is based on the iOS version of WhatsApp and has been ported to macOS using Catalyst technology.

The major advantage of the new native app is its improved speed and responsiveness. WhatsApp on the Mac now runs faster and offers the same features as the iPhone app, including group audio and video calls. Additionally, native apps are known to use fewer hardware resources, making them more efficient and battery-friendly, which is a great advantage for MacBook users.

With the Mac app, WhatsApp users can seamlessly access their accounts and messages from their computers, even when their phone is not nearby. However, it’s important to note that the Mac version is still a companion app, meaning that a WhatsApp account needs to be set up on a phone in order to use it.

The new WhatsApp for macOS is compatible with macOS 11 (Big Sur) or later, while the iPhone version requires iOS 12 or later. Both versions of the app are available for free on the respective app stores.

