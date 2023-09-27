New Westminster School Trustee Resigns After Admitting to Running Social Media Troll Account

The New Westminster school board has announced that trustee Dee Beattie has resigned after admitting to running a social media troll account. The account, under the name “Allan Whitterstone,” targeted parents and community members with disparaging comments and insults. Beattie went on medical leave after admitting to running the account, but remained a paid member of the school board.

Other board members called for Beattie’s resignation, as the board did not have the power to force her out. In June, the board confirmed the allegations against Beattie and expressed their shock and disappointment at her conduct. The board stated that her behavior was unacceptable and did not reflect the values of the board.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the board announced Beattie’s resignation. Aelection will be held at a later date to fill her vacant position.

This incident raises important concerns about the use of social media public officials. Social media can be a powerful tool for communication and engagement, but it must be used responsibly and respectfully. The actions of Beattie demonstrate the potential harm that can arise when individuals abuse their online platforms.

In order to maintain public trust, it is crucial for elected officials to conduct themselves with integrity both in person and online. The resignation of Beattie is a step towards repairing the damage caused her actions and ensuring that the New Westminster school board can move forward with a renewed commitment to transparency and accountability.

