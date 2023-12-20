Snapchat+ expands AI-powered features for enhanced app experience

Snapchat+ continues to innovate and provide exciting new features for its subscribers. With over seven million Snapchatters already on board, Snapchat+ is taking customization and creativity to the next level. The subscription tier offers access to the latest AI-powered features that make it even more fun to connect with friends and express oneself.

One of the standout features offered Snapchat+ is the ability to use AI to create and send personalized Snaps that are guaranteed to brighten a friend’s day. Whether it’s a meme, a funny photo, or a heartwarming message, the AI technology ensures that the Snap is tailored to the recipient’s tastes.

Another exciting addition is the AI-powered extend tool on Snapchat’s camera. If you accidentally zoomed in too close, this tool expands the Lens to capture the full picture. It’s a handy feature that ensures you don’t miss out on any important details.

Snapchat+ subscribers also have access to Dreams, which are imaginative Generative AI selfies that can now be made with friends. To make it even more enticing, Snapchat+ subscribers receive one free pack of eight Dreams every month. This feature adds a delightful touch to visual conversations, allowing users to express themselves creatively.

As always, Snapchat is committed to ensuring a safe, fun, and privacy-centric experience for its users. The new AI-powered features are designed to enhance the app experience and provide more opportunities for self-expression.

Snapchat+ continues to push the boundaries of creativity and personalization, and the possibilities are endless. Happy Snapping!