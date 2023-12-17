New Way Lunch to Close Queensbury Location, Focusing on Other Stores

New Way Lunch, a beloved restaurant in the Glens Falls area, has announced the upcoming closure of its Queensbury location at 731 Upper Glen Street. According to Alexandria Gazetos Mineo, daughter of owner Peter Gazetos and manager of the Queensbury shop, the closure is scheduled for December 30.

The decision to close the Queensbury location comes as a result of staffing difficulties. However, Mineo assures customers that New Way Lunch will still be operating its other two locations on South Street in Glens Falls and Warrensburg. The owners of New Way Lunch plan to provide more details about their future plans soon.

Since its establishment in 1919, New Way Lunch has become a local institution, known for its famous “Dirt Dog” topped with mustard, onions, and the eatery’s renowned meat sauce. In addition to this signature dish, New Way Lunch offers a variety of items such as hamburgers, sandwiches, salads, chicken tenders, haddock, and several sides. The menus for each location can be found on the New Way Lunch website.

While the Queensbury location will be closing its doors, New Way Lunch recently underwent renovations at its Glens Falls spot in 2022. The renovations included an expansion to the building, the addition of outdoor seating, and the introduction of soft-serve ice cream.

New Way Lunch remains a treasured dining option for locals and visitors alike, and the closure of the Queensbury location should not detract from the appreciation for its longstanding presence in the community.