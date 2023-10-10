New Entity, Meet Long Beach, Takes Over Convention Sales for Long Beach Convention & Visitor’s Bureau

A new entity called Meet Long Beach has been established to handle convention sales for the Long Beach Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (CVB). This change in structure is intended to comply with best business practices. Previously, the CVB’s convention sales division and its marketing arm, Visit Long Beach, were housed under one entity, despite engaging in different types of business activities funded from different sources.

The decision to separate convention sales from marketing and create Meet Long Beach was prompted the CVB’s need to adhere to certain laws, such as the Ralph M. Brown Act and the California Public Records Act, which require government agencies to comply with strict regulations to ensure transparency and public access to information. While the CVB argued that publicly disclosing information about convention sales could compromise its competitive edge, the establishment of Meet Long Beach as a private entity resolves this concern.

In September, the CVB’s Board of Directors voted not to pursue the city contract historically held the CVB, in order to allow Meet Long Beach to secure it instead. Visit Long Beach will continue to pursue its existing contract to provide marketing and communications services for Long Beach’s hotel corridors. Meet Long Beach will pursue a separate city contract to fund its convention sales and marketing efforts.

One major advantage of Meet Long Beach being privately created is that it is not subject to compliance with the Ralph M. Brown Act or other public financial disclosure requirements. This enables the entity to maintain a competitive edge in the convention sales business.

To ensure effective operations, Meet Long Beach will have its own board, consisting of six members initially, which is expected to expand to 15 members in the near future. The board will comprise hoteliers and community members.

The transition to a two-entity structure for convention sales and marketing is not unique to Long Beach, as other tourism agencies in Los Angeles and San Diego have also adopted this structure to comply with legal requirements and maintain competitiveness.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]