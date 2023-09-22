New Legislation Gives Independent Musicians Power to Negotiate with Streaming Services and AI Developers

A newly revised version of the Protect Working Musicians Act has been introduced Representative Deborah Ross of North Carolina. This updated bill aims to empower independent musicians allowing them to negotiate fair rates and terms for the use of their music with both streaming services and AI developers.

While the original bill, proposed Representative Ted Deutch, focused on collective bargaining for royalty rates with major streaming services, this revised version expands the scope to include negotiations with creators of AI-generated music. Currently, many artists, whether independent or signed to major labels, face unfair compensation from streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Independent musicians often have to accept the rates given without the ability to collectively negotiate for better terms.

One of the key challenges faced independent musicians is their classification as “independent contractors,” which denies them the same legal protections as employees. This classification puts them at risk of violating antitrust laws if they attempt to discuss higher payouts and safeguards for their work.

The Protect Working Musicians Act also addresses concerns related to AI-generated music. The bill recognizes the threat that AI poses to creators and aims to enable collaborative efforts to address these issues. Representative Ross emphasized the urgency of this bill, stating, “We need to do this sooner than later. We’re seeing this threat every single day.” The bill’s focus on AI is particularly relevant in light of viral tracks like “Heart On My Sleeve,” an AI-generated song that imitated the voices of Drake and The Weeknd.

In the United Kingdom, the Council of Music Makers (CMM) has published five fundamental rules for technology companies developing music AI technologies. These rules emphasize the importance of respecting the rights of music-makers during the training of AI models and the development of AI-powered products and services.

The concept of AI-generated music has divided opinions among artists. While some, like Nick Cave and Sting, have strongly criticized it as a violation of human creativity, others, like Grimes and Liam Gallagher, have shown interest and even permitted the use of their voices in AI projects under certain conditions.

With the Protect Working Musicians Act, independent musicians may finally have the opportunity to negotiate fair compensation and protect their rights in an increasingly AI-driven music landscape.

