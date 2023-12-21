New Undetectable Card Skimmers Pose Serious Threat

AURORA, Colo. — Beware of the new wave of undetectable card skimmers that are wreaking havoc on unsuspecting victims. Criminals have recently discovered a way to install these skimmers deep inside gas pump payment machines and ATMs, making them almost impossible to spot. Unlike the traditional skimmers that could be detected through bulging or loose parts, these new devices are hidden from plain sight.

According to Aurora Police, some of these sophisticated skimmers are also equipped with pinhole cameras, allowing criminals to record users entering their PIN numbers. This additional layer of deception puts individuals at an even higher risk of falling victim to fraud and identity theft.

To protect yourself from these undetectable card skimmers, law enforcement authorities and experts have provided a few important tips. First, cover the keypad with your hand when entering your PIN to prevent any possible surveillance cameras from capturing your personal information. Second, consider using a credit card rather than a debit card, as it is easier to contest fraudulent charges and potentially recover your funds. Additionally, transferring money from your checking account to a savings account and maintaining a low balance on your debit card can help mitigate the damage caused skimmers.

Another precautionary measure is to carry a low-balance credit card for everyday purchases and ensure that you pay it off monthly. By doing so, you limit your exposure to potential theft. Alternatively, linking your cards to a payment app like Apple Pay or Google Pay is considered a highly secure method of making transactions.

While these new undetectable card skimmers pose a serious threat to consumers, using cash is still a viable option for those concerned about their financial safety. By staying vigilant and taking necessary precautions, individuals can better protect themselves from falling victim to these increasingly sophisticated forms of skimming technology.