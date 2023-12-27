New Controversy Surrounding Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Alleged Jail Messages to Jacqueline Fernandez

An unfolding controversy has emerged with regards to Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the main accused in a Rs 200-crore extortion case. New evidence has come to light in the form of WhatsApp messages allegedly sent Chandrasekhar to actor Jacqueline Fernandez while he was in jail. These alleged messages have resulted in a complaint being filed with the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing, and an investigation is also being conducted Tihar Jail regarding the unauthorized use of a phone Chandrasekhar while in prison.

The reported chat messages, dated from June of this year, reveal Chandrasekhar asking Fernandez to wear a black dress during her court appearances. Additionally, audio messages have surfaced in which the accused professes his love for her. Sources claim that when Fernandez ignored these messages, Chandrasekhar even resorted to messaging her through the WebEx chatroom during court hearings. It appears that Chandrasekhar became frustrated and angry with Fernandez for not complying with his dress advice.

It is worth noting that last week, Chandrasekhar had accused Fernandez of misusing his funds to enhance her social media image and compete with another individual. Moreover, he had threatened to release undisclosed chat messages and other evidence against her. In a letter released through his advocate, Chandrasekhar expressed his intention to expose the truth, stating that he would present evidence, such as chats, screenshots, recordings, and financial transactions, to the courts and investigation agencies.

Fernandez has taken legal action to protect herself from Chandrasekhar’s alleged intimidation, requesting protection from the Delhi court. These recent developments have undoubtedly added a new layer to the ongoing controversy surrounding Chandrasekhar and his alleged actions from jail. The investigation into the matter is expected to shed more light on the truth behind these claims and the extent of any inappropriate communication between Chandrasekhar and Fernandez.