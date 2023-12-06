A Potential Second Trump Administration Threatens Media with Legal Action

A close ally of former President Donald Trump has issued a warning that a potential second Trump administration would pursue legal action against individuals in the media, either through criminal or civil means. In a recent interview on Steve Bannon’s podcast, Kash Patel expressed intentions to go after those in the media who allegedly spread falsehoods about American citizens and aided Joe Biden in “rigging” the elections. Patel, who previously served as chief advisor to the secretary of defense and as a counterterrorism advisor on the National Security Council, emphasized the need for an administration filled with “all-American patriots.”

While Donald Trump has yet to be confirmed as the Republican party’s nominee for the 2024 presidency, his popularity remains high among the party’s base. However, his potential plan to criminalize free speech at the government level has drawn criticism. Such action could be seen as a move towards dictatorial practices, resembling the censorship policies of countries like Russia.

The Trump campaign has not responded to comments on whether they endorse Patel’s views. The campaign did inform the Associated Press that statements like these are not representative of the group. Trump himself has a contentious relationship with the media, regularly referring to them as “fake news” and the “enemy of the people.” Despite temporarily blocking certain media outlets from White House briefings during his presidency, Trump denies any intention of using his power in a retaliatory manner.

Trump’s clash with the media has been ongoing, characterized claims of partisanship and unfair treatment. Following the Capitol unrest in January 2021 and his subsequent banning from major social media platforms, Trump has faced setbacks in his communication efforts. However, he plans to launch his own social media network and a platform called TRUTH Social to counter what he views as the tyranny of Big Tech.

While elements of Trump’s rhetoric resonate with his supporters, the potential targeting of the media a second Trump administration raises concerns about press freedom and the democratic principles that fuel the United States’ political system.