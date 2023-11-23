New Research Tools Meta Support Social Media Analysis

Meta, the company behind popular social media apps like Facebook and Instagram, is dedicated to facilitating thorough and independent research to understand the impact these platforms have on society. In their commitment to openness and privacy protection, Meta has developed tools that assist public interest research, including the US 2020 studies.

Recently, Meta introduced the Meta Content Library and API tools, offering researchers near real-time access to public content from Facebook and Instagram. These tools enable researchers to analyze content from Pages, Posts, Groups, Events, as well as creator and business accounts. Furthermore, the details of the content, such as reactions, shares, comments, and post view counts, are also available for exploration. Researchers can utilize a graphical user interface (UI) or a programmatic API to search, filter, and examine the content.

This release marks the most comprehensive access to publicly-available content Meta has provided to date, bridging the gap between researchers and valuable insights on the platforms. Additionally, these tools assist Meta in meeting regulatory requirements and transparency compliance obligations while improving data-sharing capabilities. Feedback from researchers during the development process has been essential in optimizing these tools, and Meta continues to refine them based on further input from the research community.

To ensure secure data sharing for research purposes, Meta has formed a groundbreaking partnership with the University of Michigan’s Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research (ICPSR). Through this collaboration, qualified individuals from recognized institutions can apply for access to the Meta Content Library and API tools. ICPSR’s Social Media Archive’s (SOMAR) Virtual Data Enclave will facilitate the analysis of data gathered from the tools, offering researchers a unique environment for exploration.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What are the Meta Content Library and API tools?

A: These tools provide researchers with access to near real-time public content from Facebook and Instagram, along with detailed information about reactions, shares, comments, and post view counts.

Q: How can researchers use these tools?

A: Researchers can explore and analyze the content through a graphical user interface (UI) or a programmatic API.

Q: What improvements have Meta made to these tools?

A: Meta has incorporated feedback from researchers to enhance the tools’ functionality and user experience.

Q: How can individuals apply for access to the tools?

A: Qualified individuals from recognized institutions can apply for access through the University of Michigan’s Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research (ICPSR).

Q: What is the purpose of the partnership between Meta and ICPSR?

A: The partnership aims to ensure secure data sharing for research providing a platform, ICPSR’s SOMAR Virtual Data Enclave, for researchers to analyze data obtained through the tools.

As Meta continues to invest in research, their expanded collaboration with Harvard and experts from various organizations will shed light on the drivers of economic mobility globally. Moreover, Meta’s exploration of social network dynamics and the role of social connections in economic opportunities will contribute to a greater understanding of the communities we live in and how they respond to crises and support marginalized populations.