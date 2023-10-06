Discover the Best Horror Films and More on Streaming Platforms

Have you been craving some thrilling horror films to watch this October? Look no further than The Criterion Channel, which is offering a fantastic selection of films in three different series. If you’re a fan of ’90s horror, you’ll love titles such as “The Rapture,” “In the Mouth of Madness,” “The Addiction,” and “Ravenous.” For those who appreciate art-house horror, don’t miss classics like “Häxan,” “Vampyr,” “Eyes Without a Face,” and “Suspiria.” If you’re in the mood for something vintage, the Pre-Code horrors series will transport you back to the ’30s with films like “Freaks,” “Island of Lost Souls,” and “The Black Cat.”

Looking for something outside the horror genre? Showtime is currently streaming “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” a gripping action film that relies on powerful dialogue and expertly managed space. The film keeps its audience engaged revealing the events through alternating perspectives, creating a tense naval drama that plays out vividly in the viewers’ minds.

For sci-fi enthusiasts, Netflix offers Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of “Dune.” Villeneuve stays true to the original vision of Frank Herbert’s novel, delivering a faithful and visually stunning interpretation that captivates audiences with its epic scope.

If you’re into psychological horror, Hulu’s “The Empty Man” will keep you on the edge of your seat. The film starts as a meticulously-crafted exploration of a graphic novel’s idea but takes unexpected turns that blur the lines between camp and art-house.

Netflix’s “Fair Play” is a thrilling drama that delves into power dynamics and secrecy within a high-pressure financial firm. This gripping thriller navigates these themes in ways that are both cuttingly real and gleefully absurd.

Ira Sachs’ “Passages” tells the story of a German filmmaker torn between his marriage and a fiery new passion. This intimate exploration of modern love features exceptional performances and a focus on the complexities of the human heart.

For those interested in international cinema, “Stonewalling” offers a slow-burning narrative that delves into the lives of China’s youth. This thought-provoking film addresses not only contemporary issues but also the societal and economic challenges that future generations will face.

No matter your preference, there are plenty of captivating films to stream right now. So grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and prepare to be entertained.

