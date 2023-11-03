Discover the Top Films of 2023

Looking for the best films to stream this year? Look no further! We’ve curated a diverse selection of must-watch movies that are sure to captivate and entertain. From thought-provoking dramas to thrilling mysteries, there’s something for everyone. So grab your popcorn and get ready for a cinematic journey like no other.

1. “Drylongso” (Cauleen Smith)

“Drylongso” is an impressive film that tackles themes of feminism, racial violence, and Black communities. Directed Cauleen Smith, this movie offers a unique perspective on these important issues. While it may have fallen out of circulation in the past, it’s now available for streaming on The Criterion Channel. Don’t miss out on this powerful and thought-provoking work.

2. “Fingernails” (Christos Nikou)

Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou takes on the concept of love in “Fingernails.” With a droll dramedy approach, this film explores whether love can be quantified through technology. While it may not be for everyone, “Fingernails” offers a unique and thought-provoking exploration of the human condition. Stream it now on Apple TV+.

3. “A Haunting in Venice” (Kenneth Branagh)

“A Haunting in Venice” is a compelling Agatha Christie adaptation that showcases Kenneth Branagh’s talent as both a director and actor. Set in post-World War II Venice, this film weaves a captivating mystery while immersing viewers in a melancholic atmosphere. Stream it now on Hulu and experience the magic for yourself.

4. “Inside the Bum” (Frank & Tyrone Lebon)

“Inside the Bum” is a short documentary that offers a behind-the-scenes look at Harmony Korine’s film “The Beach Bum.” Filmed London-based artists Frank & Tyrone Lebon, this documentary captures the chaotic and spontaneous nature of Korine’s filmmaking process. If you’re a fan of Korine’s work, you won’t want to miss this insightful documentary. Stream it now on Le Cinéma Club.

5. “Invisible Beauty” (Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng)

“Invisible Beauty” shines a light on the groundbreaking career of Bethann Hardison, a trailblazing model who challenged the fashion industry’s norms. Through interviews and archival footage, this documentary celebrates Hardison’s contributions and resilience. Stream it now on VOD platforms and discover the inspiring story of a true icon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Where can I stream these films?

A: “Drylongso” is available on The Criterion Channel, “Fingernails” can be streamed on Apple TV+, “A Haunting in Venice” is on Hulu, “Inside the Bum” can be found on Le Cinéma Club, and “Invisible Beauty” is available on various VOD platforms.

Q: Are these films suitable for all audiences?

A: Each film has its own unique content and themes. We recommend checking the rating and reading reviews to determine if the film is suitable for your preferences.

Q: Can I watch these films for free?

A: Some films may require a subscription or rental fee, while others may be available for free on certain streaming platforms. Please check the respective streaming platforms for more information.

Q: Are there any upcoming releases to look forward to?

A: Stay tuned for future articles, as we’ll continue to highlight the best and most exciting films of 2023 as they become available for streaming.