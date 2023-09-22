New Titles to Stream: Bottoms, Cassandro, The Covenant, and More

Bottoms : Emma Seligman’s gay, bloody, and horny film is one of the noteworthy titles to stream this week. It stars Rachel Sennott and showcases the characteristics of an SXSW offering. (Source: Jake K.)

Cassandro : Directed Roger Ross Williams, this film takes a unique approach to the traditional biopic structure. It tells the story of Saúl, a young man in love with lucha libre. The film beautifully explores the relationship between Saúl and his mother Yocasta. (Source: Jose S.)

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant : This film highlights the career of director Guy Ritchie, who played a vital role in the British film scene in the '90s. It delves into Ritchie's ups and downs, including successful films like the Sherlock Holmes series and less well-received projects like a remake of Swept Away. (Source: Dan M.)

Hannah Ha Ha : This dryly humorous character study won the top prize at last year's Slamdance Film Festival. The film follows Hannah as she tries to find employment while dealing with her start-up douche brother. It offers a melancholy and lightly satirical look at suburban Massachusetts. (Source: Matthew Danger Lippman)

Padre Pio : Directed Abel Ferrara, this film is grounded in the reality of Italian life shortly after World War I. It tells the story of the town of San Giovanni Rotondo, which becomes a microcosm of societal shift and political turmoil. The film draws parallels with Trumpian America. (Source: David K.)

Sanctuary : Zachary Wigon's film explores the unique relationship between a sex worker named Rebecca and her regular client Hal. Their sessions have evolved beyond just physical pleasure and now serve as a form of therapy. The film delves into questions of intimacy and the role of money in their relationship. (Source: Jared M.)

Solaris : Steven Soderbergh's interpretation of Solaris offers a different take on the source material compared to the beloved 1972 film Andrei Tarkovsky. Soderbergh's version focuses on failed 1-on-1 relationships and the emotional struggles of the characters. It brings a more tangible and relatable experience to the audience. (Source: Michael S.)

A Thousand and One: This film, set in 1993, follows Inez as she navigates the streets of New York City after being released from Rikers Island. She embarks on a journey to find her seven-year-old child, Terry. The film captures the atmosphere and energy of 1990s New York. (Source: Jake K.S.)

Other new titles available for streaming this week:

Meet Joe Black (Hulu)

(Hulu) No One Will Save You (Hulu)

(Hulu) The Cowboy and the Frenchman (MUBI)

(MUBI) Innocence (MUBI)

