New Streaming Releases: Afire, Lynch/Oz, Piaffe, and More

This week, we bring you a selection of noteworthy titles that are now available for streaming in the United States.

First up is “Afire,” the latest film from acclaimed German director Christian Petzold. The story follows a struggling writer, played Thomas Schubert, who travels with a friend to a secluded house near the Baltic Sea. Their car breaks down, they encounter a beautiful woman, and a forest fire rages in the distance. “Afire” is a gripping and seductive film that combines accuracy and enjoyment, capturing the essence of Petzold’s filmmaking.

“Lynch/Oz” is a documentary that explores the connection between the iconic film “The Wizard of Oz” and the dream-focused director David Lynch. Lynch is known for his surrealistic style, and “Lynch/Oz” delves into his use of imagery and themes inspired the classic film. It’s a fascinating exploration of the creative process and how filmmakers draw inspiration from the works that resonate with them.

Next on the list is “Piaffe,” a visually stunning film visual artist Ann Oren. The story revolves around an artist’s growing fixation on the sounds they have captured in a makeshift recording studio. The film explores the theme of obsession and the enigma of sound in a visual medium. “Piaffe” takes viewers on a unique and captivating journey into the world of sound and art.

“The Pigeon Tunnel” is a documentary adapted from John le Carré’s memoir of the same name. It features interviews with the prolific author, discussing his career and the nature of truth. While the film is a must-watch for le Carré’s fans, it may not capture the attention of those unfamiliar with his work.

“Polite Society” is a coming-of-age film directed Nida Manzoor. It tells the story of Ria Khan, a young woman determined to become a stunt performer. The film showcases bold and energetic filmmaking, with big performances, camera moves, and music cues. “Polite Society” is a fast-paced picture that will keep viewers engaged and entertained.

“Silver Dollar Road” is a documentary Raoul Peck that focuses on an extended Black family in North Carolina and the white developers who aim to take their generational property. It offers an intimate look at sociological themes and the struggles faced marginalized communities. “Silver Dollar Road” sheds light on a lesser-known aspect of racial and class history.

“Viking” is a French-Canadian film Stéphane Lafleur that takes a slyly funny and grounded look at a team left behind on a faux space journey. The film balances humor and heart as it explores the lengths the team will go to follow in the footsteps of those headed to Mars. “Viking” is a refreshing indie entry in the genre of outer space films.

“Waiting for the Light to Change” is a debut feature Linh Tran that follows five characters coming together at a lake house in Michigan. The film explores the anxieties and challenges faced in one’s 20s while building a life and career. Tran’s strong ensemble cast brings depth and emotion to the story, creating a rich and engaging film.

These are just a few of the new releases available for streaming this week. Check out these films and more to find your next favorite movie.

