New Shows, Films, and Movies Coming to Netflix: September 29 – October 1, 2023

This weekend, Netflix is offering a variety of new shows, films, series, and movies for its subscribers. Here is a summary of what you can expect:

September 29:

– “Choona”: The story follows a middle-aged man who recently found a job in a hotel after struggling during the pandemic. However, things take a strange turn when eccentric guests make his work and everyone else’s experience in the hotel weird.

– “Love Is Blind: Season 5”: This popular dating show Netflix will release new episodes every week from September 22 to October 13.

– “Power Rangers Cosmic Fury: Season 3”: Fans of the Power Rangers series can enjoy the latest season, continuing the ongoing adventures of the Power Rangers.

Unfortunately, there are no new shows, films, series, or movies coming to Netflix on September 30.

October 1:

– “60 Days In: Season 4”

– “A Beautiful Mind”

– “American Beauty”

– “Backdraft”

– “Casper”

– “Catch Me If You Can”

– “Cinderella Man”

– “Colombiana”

– “Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3”

– “Dune” (2021)

– “Elysium”

– “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

– “Gladiator”

– “Hot Tub Time Machine”

– “Kung Fu Panda”

– “Love Actually”

– “Margot at the Wedding”

– “Miss Juneteenth”

– “Mission: Impossible”

– “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

– “Mission: Impossible II”

– “Mission: Impossible III”

– “My Best Friend’s Wedding”

– “Role Models”

– “Runaway Bride”

– “Saving Private Ryan”

– “Scarface”

– “Sex and the City 2”

– “Sex and the City: The Movie”

– “The Adventures of Tintin”

– “The Amazing Spider-Man”

– “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

– “The Firm”

– “The House Bunny”

– “The Little Rascals” (1994)

– “War of the Worlds”

This list provides a wide range of options for all kinds of viewers. From action-packed adventures to romantic comedies, there is something for everyone’s taste.

