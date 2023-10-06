Exciting New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 6-8, 2023)

This weekend, Netflix is treating viewers to a variety of new shows, films, movies, and series. Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling true crime story, a tale of revenge, or a captivating office romance, there’s something for everyone.

On October 6, “A Deadly Invitation” takes us on a journey with a true crime enthusiast who finds herself immersed in the high-society circle of her recently murdered sister’s friends. As she investigates her sister’s death, she risks her own safety to uncover the truth. “Ballerina” tells the story of Ok-ju, who seeks vengeance for her best friend’s death learning to become a ballerina – an unconventional approach to justice. In “Fair Play,” an office romance is put to the test when a breakthrough in their hedge fund threatens not only their relationship but also the company itself.

October 7 brings us “Strong Girl Nam-soon,” a spin-off of the popular Korean drama “Strong Girl Bong-soon.” This series follows a girl with supernatural strength as she embarks on a search for her birth family. However, she becomes entangled in a drug case that puts her powers to the ultimate test.

Though there are no new releases on October 8, rest assured that the upcoming week has exciting offerings, including an anticipated horror flick for the Halloween season.

