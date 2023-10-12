New Shows, Films, and Documentaries Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 13-15)

This weekend, Netflix is adding a few new titles to its lineup of shows, films, and documentaries. While the selection is not as extensive as in previous weeks, there are still some worthwhile options for viewers to enjoy.

On October 13, Netflix will be premiering “The Conference,” a suspenseful thriller about a retreat for public sector employees that takes a sinister turn when a killer is unleashed. The show explores themes of discord and survival as the characters must navigate through the chaos and dangerous situations.

Also arriving on October 13 is “Ijogbon,” a Nigerian film that follows four teenagers who stumble upon a stash of diamonds and must protect their discovery from the rightful owners. This gripping tale showcases the struggles and dilemmas faced the protagonists as they try desperately to hold onto their newfound treasure.

While Saturday, October 14 offers no new releases, there is still plenty to watch on Netflix. Consider exploring some of the platform’s existing content for your viewing pleasure.

On October 15, “Camp Courage” provides viewers with a thought-provoking documentary. This film tells the story of a displaced girl from Ukraine who finds strength and courage joining a camp that embarks on a journey to the Alps. It highlights the resilience and bravery of individuals facing challenging circumstances.

Although this weekend may not offer the most diverse selection, there are still captivating options for those seeking thrills, suspense, and inspiring tales. For a more comprehensive list of what’s coming to Netflix this month, explore our October 2023 article. Stay tuned to ClutchPoints Entertainment for the latest updates on entertainment platforms, live streaming services, and celebrity news.

Sources:

– “The Conference” trailer: YouTube.com

– “Ijogbon” trailer: YouTube.com

– “Camp Courage” trailer: YouTube.com