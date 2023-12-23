Exciting New Releases on Netflix This Weekend

Summary: A lineup of fresh shows, movies, films, and series debuting on Netflix this weekend offers viewers plenty of entertainment options to enjoy before Christmas.

As the holidays approach, there’s more to look forward to on Netflix than just the traditional holiday classics. In addition to the usual seasonal favorites, this weekend brings a selection of brand-new shows and movies that are sure to captivate audiences. So, in the spirit of giving, here are some exciting releases to check out on Netflix this weekend of December 22-24, 2023.

Gyeongseong Creature: A Tale of Survival

Immerse yourself in the Spring of 1945 with this thrilling Korean period drama. Against the backdrop of a war-torn society, a young man and woman fight for their lives against monstrous creatures fueled human greed.

Rebel Moon — Part One: Redemption

Prepare for a space opera like no other, as director Zack Snyder unveils an ensemble cast featuring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins. Join Kora as she leads warriors from across the galaxy in a battle against oppression, seeking redemption for her past within the very system she now opposes.

A Vampire in the Family: Comedy and Chaos

Indulge in a hilarious Brazilian family comedy that follows the adventures of an ex-soccer player who discovers his brother-in-law is a vampire with world domination aspirations. Powerless to stop him, the protagonist attempts to foil his sinister plans through comedic means, leading to chaos and laughter.

That’s all for the new shows, movies, films, and series arriving on Netflix this weekend of December 22-24, 2023. While you enjoy these fresh releases, don’t forget to explore the other exciting content coming out this month on Netflix!

