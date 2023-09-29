New Shows, Films, and Movies Coming to Netflix in October 2023

October is here, and that means there are plenty of new shows, films, series, and movies to look forward to on Netflix. Here are some of the highlights:

On October 1st, you can catch the fourth season of “60 Days In” as well as movies like “A Beautiful Mind,” “American Beauty,” and “Gladiator.” For comedy lovers, “Drake & Josh” seasons 1-3 are also available.

October 2nd brings “Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog,” and on October 4th, you can watch the limited docuseries “Beckham” which follows the rise of football star David Beckham. There’s also “Keys to the Heart,” a Filipino drama about an amateur boxer searching for his long-lost family.

On October 5th, check out the new series “Everything Now” about a teenager trying to make up for lost time, and the Indian film “Khufiya” about a female intelligence officer seeking revenge. Also, don’t miss the third season of “Lupin” featuring the hardened thief.

October 6th brings two new releases: “A Deadly Invitation,” a true crime drama, and “Ballerina,” a story of revenge and ballet. “Fair Play” is a romantic drama centered around an office romance and a hedge fund breakthrough, coming out on October 7th.

For fans of reality TV, “Stranded with my Mother-in-Law” is a Brazilian show where couples complete missions with the help of their mothers-in-law, premiering on October 9th. On October 11th, look out for the docuseries “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” and the Thai drama “Once Upon a Star.”

October 12th offers a horror miniseries adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” as well as the animated series “GOOD NIGHT WORLD” and “LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising.” Also, mark your calendars for October 13th for the Nigerian drama “Ijogbon” and the “Spy Kids” movie series.

For documentary lovers, October 15th brings “Camp Courage,” a story of bravery and displacement. On October 16th, kids can enjoy the third season of “Oggy Oggy.” On October 17th, check out “The Devil on Trial,” a dark documentary, and the coming-of-age series “I Woke Up A Vampire.”

Other highlights include “Kaala Paani,” a mystery drama set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on October 18th, and the Dutch drama “Crypto Boy” on October 19th. On October 24th, you won’t want to miss “Minions” and the stand-up special “Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone.” And on October 25th, the new nature docuseries “Life on Our Planet” will take viewers on a journey through evolution.

These are just a few highlights from the extensive list of new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix in October 2023. So grab your popcorn, get cozy, and enjoy the spooktober binge-watching!