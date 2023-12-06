New Releases on Netflix: December 2023

Netflix has an exciting lineup of new releases coming this December. From thrilling dramas to hilarious comedies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some of the top picks:

Leave the World Behind

Experience a family’s idyllic vacation turning into a nightmare in the gripping thriller, “Leave the World Behind.” When a cyberattack disrupts their devices, a family must confront their fears when two strangers appear at their door. Starring an ensemble cast including Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke, this film will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Women on the Edge

Join two women on a journey of empowerment and friendship in the Argentine drama, “Women on the Edge.” After meeting in an anger-control group, they uncover the truth about a sketchy plastic surgeon. This empowering story explores themes of self-discovery and the strength of female friendships.

Love and Monsters

In this action-packed adventure, a young man faces the post-apocalyptic world infested with monsters in “Love and Monsters.” Determined to reunite with his true love, he embarks on a dangerous journey filled with humor and heart.

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team

Get an inside look at the journey of the highly esteemed U.S. Women’s National Team in the documentary series, “Under Pressure.” Follow the players and coaches as they strive to win their third consecutive World Cup title. This series touches upon important issues such as racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, and motherhood, giving viewers a deeper understanding of the team’s challenges and triumphs.

The Influencer

Join the cutthroat world of social media in the Colombian series, “The Influencer.” When a social media stunt backfires, an influencer must navigate the online scene while rebuilding her reputation. This series provides a glimpse into the glamorous yet competitive world of social media.

These are just a few highlights from the extensive list of new releases on Netflix this month. Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, comedy, or documentary, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Grab your popcorn and get ready for a month filled with exciting new content on Netflix!