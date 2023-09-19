Get Ready to Thrive in Beijing with “Arrival Survival” Event

If you’ve recently arrived in Beijing or have just returned after some time away, then the “Arrival Survival” event is perfect for you! The International Newcomer’s Network (INN) and Greenwave have partnered to create a fun and informative morning of discussion on ways to thrive and survive in Beijing.

Arriving in Beijing as an expat can feel daunting, especially with the different apps and ways of life unique to China. But don’t worry! INN’s “Arrival Survival” event aims to make this transition smoother featuring a panel of expert speakers who will share their experiences and answer questions from participants.

The event will feature four guest speakers who will cover various topics. Mary Peng, INN President, will introduce INN and talk about life in China. Janet Zhao from Greenwave China will discuss water filtration and air purification. Vivienne Tseng, Editor at The Beijinger’s JingKids, will talk about social activities and discovering Beijing. Lastly, Dr. Roo Changizi from United Family Hospital will provide health advice for expats living in Beijing.

Interested attendees can RSVP scanning the QR code in the poster. The event will take place on September 25th from 10am to noon at Capital Club Athletic Center, with an admission fee of RMB 50 which includes coffee, tea, pastries, and a goodie bag. Spaces are limited, so be sure to RSVP before September 20th to secure your spot.

If you’d like to stay updated on other INN events, you can add their WeChat account: Innbeijing1994.

Sources: INN, Greenwave China, The Beijinger, United Family Hospital

