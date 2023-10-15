Is the “What About Me?” Effect Taking Over Social Media?

A new behavior trend has emerged on social media platforms like TikTok, and it has garnered much attention and criticism. Dubbed the “What About Me?” effect, this trend involves individuals inserting themselves into conversations or situations that do not pertain to them. Instead of recognizing that they are not the target audience, they seek accommodations or validation for their own specific circumstances.

The phenomenon came into the spotlight when TikTok user Kara shared a recipe for bean soup, designed to help those struggling with iron deficiency. While many appreciated the recipe, others complained about their dislike for beans and asked for alternatives. This prompted criticism from those who saw this behavior as selfish and unnecessary.

Sarah Lockwood, another TikTok user, went viral with her response to this trend. She labeled it the “What About Me?” effect, where individuals make something about them even when it does not apply to them. Lockwood believes that this behavior is a product of an individualistic culture exacerbated the prevalence of social media. She argues that people have become accustomed to seeking personalized accommodations and validation for everything, rather than recognizing that not everything can cater to their specific needs.

Lockwood provides another example of this behavior discussing how a bald person might react to hairdressing tutorials online. When someone shares a hairstyle tutorial, a bald person might comment, “What if I’m bald?” Lockwood points out the absurdity of expecting a specific accommodation or validation for a circumstance that is not relevant to the original content.

The “What About Me?” effect raises concerns about the self-centered nature of some people on social media. It reflects a broader individualistic culture that pervades not just the United States but possibly other regions as well. Lockwood suggests that it is important to recognize that not everything can apply to every individual and that there is no need for specific accommodations for everyone.

In conclusion, the “What About Me?” effect is a toxic trend on social media that involves individuals inserting themselves into conversations or situations that do not concern them. This behavior stems from an individualistic culture and a desire for personalized accommodations and validation. It is crucial to understand that not everything can cater to every individual, and there is no need for specific accommodations in every situation.

