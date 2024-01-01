Crime Novelist Harlan Coben Discusses the Art of Surprise and the Success of his Latest Show

Summary:

Harlan Coben, a renowned crime novelist, attributes his global popularity to his ability to keep readers and viewers on their toes with unexpected twists. Coben’s latest show, “Fool Me Once,” premiering on Netflix, promises a thrilling plot filled with surprising revelations. Speaking on the topic, Coben emphasizes his love for playing with the audience’s expectations and promises an explosive finale that will leave viewers stunned. The show, based on Coben’s novel of the same name, features a star-studded cast, including Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, and Joanna Lumley. Despite being an American author, Coben reveals that the British adaptation of “Fool Me Once” adds an extra layer of intrigue and depth due to the class distinctions portrayed in the series. Coben attributes his strong connection to the UK to his creative team and his brother, who has been living in London for over two decades.

Coben’s success in television is attributed to his gripping plots, unexpected twists, and heartfelt storytelling. He suggests that the same factors that keep readers enthralled in his books are conducive to binge-watching TV episodes. Exploring themes of missing people, Coben believes they add emotional depth to his stories and provide a sense of hope for readers and viewers alike. Drawing inspiration from personal experiences and the concept of “ordinary man in extraordinary circumstances” popularized Alfred Hitchcock, Coben creates elaborate and rollercoaster-like storylines for his novels and shows.

While Coben has several adaptations in the works, he asserts that he avoids writing novels with television adaptations in mind, as he believes focusing too much on the adaptation process can be detrimental to the quality of the book. With his blend of surprise, suspense, and relatable characters, Harlan Coben continues to captivate global audiences and leave them eagerly awaiting his next project.