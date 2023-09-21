Passengers Beware: Cab Drivers’ New Scam Exposed!

A Reddit user recently shared a scam that has been making the rounds among taxi drivers, and it’s something passengers need to be aware of. The user recounted an incident involving her mother, who had booked an Uber to Bangalore T2 airport. The driver, however, insisted that the drop-off location was T1 and demanded an extra fee. Despite knowing that the drop-off was supposed to be at T2, her mother ended up paying the additional amount.

This incident highlighted a new strategy being employed some unscrupulous cab drivers to earn extra money. By falsely claiming that the intended drop-off is at a different location, they trick passengers into paying more for their rides. In this case, the driver insisted on T1 instead of T2, even though the passenger had booked for T2.

This Reddit post served as a warning to others and prompted many people to share similar experiences. One user recounted an incident where their Ola driver insisted on canceling and rebooking the ride for a higher cash payment. Another suggested asking the driver to drop off at the correct location and then filing a complaint with the rideshare company.

The objective of sharing these stories is to raise awareness and prevent other passengers from falling victim to these scams. It is essential to stay vigilant while using ride-hailing services and double-check the booking details to ensure you are not being taken advantage of.

Source: Anonymous Reddit user

Image: News18