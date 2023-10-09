Survey Ranks Max as Top Streaming Service for Viewer Satisfaction

A recent survey conducted Whip Media has revealed that Max is the top streaming service in terms of overall viewer satisfaction. The survey, which polled over 2,000 streaming customers, found that Max surpassed other popular platforms like Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix.

However, despite its top ranking, Max has also experienced a decline in overall satisfaction compared to previous years. Netflix, on the other hand, has seen a continuous decline in its ranking, slipping from second place in 2021 to sixth place in the current survey.

The survey evaluated various aspects of viewer satisfaction, including content quality and variety, user experience and programming, value for money, and subscriber loyalty. It was found that the mid-tier streaming services, excluding Netflix, Disney+, and Max, are gaining in popularity and are closing in on the top three services.

Interestingly, the survey also highlighted that 37% of respondents are turning to free ad-supported streaming television (FAST). This shift could be attributed to the desire to save money, especially considering the frequent rate increases implemented streaming services.

While Max has emerged as the frontrunner in terms of viewer satisfaction, it is important to note that streaming services are constantly evolving and adapting to meet the changing preferences of viewers. It will be interesting to see how these rankings may shift in the coming years.

Source: Whip Media (via Variety)