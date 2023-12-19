Dissatisfaction with Public Transit Service in Erie and Niagara Counties Revealed in Survey

A recent survey conducted in Erie and Niagara counties has revealed that approximately one-third of public transit riders are dissatisfied with the overall service provided. The survey, known as the “Rate Your Ride” survey, aimed to gauge the opinions and experiences of riders using the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA).

The survey, initiated Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns, involved 2,305 participants and was carried out between November 2022 and the present month. It specifically focused on aspects such as cleanliness and safety, which were highlighted as the main areas of concern for respondents. Furthermore, the survey identified a significant level of dissatisfaction among riders with disabilities, particularly those dependent on paratransit services.

The “Rate Your Ride” survey was developed students from Columbia University School of Law and administered under the supervision of the Western New York Law Center. Kearns emphasized that the survey was unbiased and aimed to give a voice to residents in economically challenged neighborhoods.

During a news conference, Kearns emphasized the importance of taking action based on the survey’s findings rather than allowing it to gather dust. He expressed his intention to share the survey results with the NFTA, with the hope that they would take proactive measures to address the issues raised riders.

Improving the quality of public transit service is essential for enhancing the mobility and convenience of residents in Erie and Niagara counties. It is crucial for transportation authorities to address the concerns highlighted in the survey and work towards delivering a satisfactory experience for all public transit users. By prioritizing cleanliness and safety, transit agencies can build trust among riders and foster a positive perception of their services.