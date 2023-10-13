New “Suits” Series in Development

A new generation of “Suits” fans can look forward to a fresh series as the original legal dramedy continues to gain popularity on Netflix. Aaron Korsh, the creator of the hit USA show that aired from 2011 to 2019, is reportedly developing an offshoot for the network’s parent company, NBCUniversal.

The new “Suits” entry will be similar to procedurals like “FBI” and “NCIS,” featuring new characters and a potentially different setting, possibly Los Angeles. However, sources clarify that it will not be a revival, reboot, or spinoff.

While specific details about the show are still unknown, such as which NBC platform it will air on, Korsh is expected to reunite with fellow “Suits” executive producers David Bartis and Doug Liman to take on their behind-the-scenes roles.

The original “Suits” focused on Mike Ross, played Patrick J. Adams, a college dropout whose accidental involvement in a drug deal leads him to a career in white-collar law. He meets Harvey Specter, played Gabriel Macht, a New York City attorney who discovers Mike’s photographic memory and helps him become a successful lawyer.

Meghan Markle, now known as the Duchess of Sussex, gained recognition through her role as paralegal Rachel Zane and love interest of Mike Ross in “Suits.” Both Adams and Markle left the show in 2018 but remain close friends. In 2019, the spinoff “Pearson” focused on Gina Torres’ character, Jessica Pearson.

“Suits” has not only captivated audiences in the United States but has also seen successful adaptations in Korea, Japan, and Egypt.

Sources: Deadline

Defintions:

Procedurals: A type of television show that focuses on procedural elements, such as solving crimes or legal proceedings.

Revival: A new series that continues the story or features characters from a previously ended show.

Reboot: A new version of a show or franchise that disregards previous continuity and starts fresh.

Spinoff: A new series that focuses on characters from an existing show but in a different setting or situation.

Photographic memory: A phenomenon in which an individual can recall images, objects, or information in great detail as if they had taken a photograph.

Sources: Deadline