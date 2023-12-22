New Study Uncovers Deeper Insights into Netflix’s Show Success

A recent study has shed light on how Netflix determines the success of its shows, providing valuable insights into the streaming platform’s viewing metrics. While Netflix has previously released reports on watch hours for its titles, this study delves into more intricate components of data to paint a more comprehensive picture of a show’s performance.

According to Lauren Smith, Netflix’s VP of Strategy and Analysis, the key factors for determining success are whether a movie or TV show captivates its audience and the size of that audience relative to the show’s economics. Success, she states, can come in various forms and sizes.

One important metric highlighted in the study is the number of unique viewers, which refers to the total number of people who watched a particular title within a specific timeframe. Netflix primarily focuses on a show’s performance during its first 28 days on the platform to determine its success. For instance, during its first month, Season 1 of WEDNESDAY garnered 83.9 million unique viewers, leading to a total of 507.7 million viewing hours over a six-month period. In comparison, Season 1 of 1899 had 19.6 million unique viewers and 51.8 million viewing hours between January and June.

The data on unique viewers offers a more nuanced understanding of a show’s success, as it reveals the average amount of time viewers spend watching a show. In the case of WEDNESDAY, the average viewer spent over 6 hours with the show, while viewers of 1899 spent around 2.6 hours. Although watch hours may suggest that WEDNESDAY was more popular, the data on unique viewers provides a clearer indication of the show’s overall success.

Another crucial metric examined in the study is the completion rate of a title. This metric proves significant, as a passionate fanbase that watches a show in its entirety can compensate for relatively lower viewership numbers. One example is the sitcom THE UPSHAWS, which had only 3.3 million unique viewers in its first month but boasted a remarkable 75% completion rate among viewers during the same timeframe. In comparison, WEDNESDAY had a still impressive 65% completion rate. Despite THE UPSHAWS having lower viewership, other metrics such as completion rate lead to the show’s renewal for a fourth season, showcasing the intricate factors that contribute to a show’s longevity and success.

While Netflix’s recent release of viewing hours data is a step towards transparency in the streaming industry, it is evident that the company considers more than just watch hours when evaluating a show’s success. The hope is that Netflix will continue to disclose additional data, setting an industry standard for the metrics shared with the public.