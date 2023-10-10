The Role of Social Media in Disaster Relief Communication: Matching or Mismatching Audiences?

A new study from the University of Notre Dame challenges the traditional crisis communication theory that suggests disaster relief organizations (DROs) should speak with one voice across all communication channels during wildfire response operations. The research, conducted in collaboration with the Canadian Red Cross (CRC), explores the use of social media for disseminating information and coordinating efforts.

The study, titled “Speak with One Voice? Examining Content Coordination and Social Media Engagement During Disasters,” examines how DROs can effectively use social media platforms to inform and engage both victims and supporters. According to the findings, DROs should adopt a more nuanced approach to their social media communication strategy.

During the early stages of a wildfire response when uncertainty is high, the study recommends that national and local DROs should match their audiences, delivering coordinated messages to the same audience. However, as the situation stabilizes and uncertainty decreases during the recovery phase, the study suggests that DROs should mismatch their audiences, tailoring their messages to different segments.

The research reveals that user engagement increases 4.3 percent when matching audience strategies are employed during the response phase. On the other hand, a mismatched audience strategy during the recovery phase leads to a 29.6 percent increase in engagement. This indicates that the timing and alignment of communication strategies play a crucial role in maximizing user engagement and driving effective disaster relief efforts.

The study collected Twitter data from the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire in Alberta, Canada, focusing on the tweets from the national headquarters account and the Alberta account. By analyzing the engagement metrics such as likes, retweets, clicks, and replies, the research team determined how audience match or mismatch between accounts impacted user engagement.

The findings of this study have broad implications for disaster relief communication beyond wildfire response. As long as social media is widely used the public and relief organizations have national and local accounts, these strategies can be applied to various types of disasters.

It is important for DROs to recognize the power of social media in filling the communication gap during the recovery phase, especially when media coverage of the disaster subsides. By employing the appropriate audience targeting strategies, DROs can effectively reach donors, victims, and other supporters to facilitate recovery efforts.

This study is a collaborative effort with the CRC, and the researchers express their gratitude for the organization’s assistance in conducting the research.

