New Study Reveals TikTok’s Influence on Music Discovery and Streaming

TikTok, the popular short-form video platform, has released the findings of a recent study that highlights its significant impact on music discovery and streaming activity. The study, conducted Luminate and commissioned TikTok, provides compelling statistics that demonstrate the platform’s power in the music industry.

One key finding from the study is that higher engagement on TikTok, including likes, views, and shares, correlates with increased streaming volumes. This supports the notion that labels have encouraged their artists to post more content on the platform to boost streaming numbers. Furthermore, the analysis reveals that U.S. TikTokers are almost twice as likely to discover music on short-form video platforms compared to the average user of other social media platforms.

While these insights could have had a more significant impact in 2019 when many acts were hesitant to be associated with TikTok, the platform’s dominance in the music industry is now well-established. TikTok has emerged as a game-changer, revolutionizing talent scouting and marketing strategies for labels and artists alike.

Despite its influence, the study indicates that there is still uncertainty surrounding how to trigger TikTok’s potential to galvanize audiences to share, stream, and buy music. Questions remain regarding whether spending on ads, leveraging influencers, or simply relying on luck and chance is the most effective approach. Additionally, even when songs go viral on the app, not all of them become streaming hits, underscoring the unpredictable nature of TikTok’s impact on music consumption.

Although the study doesn’t unveil any secrets on this front, it does reaffirm the commercial potential of TikTok’s users. The research reveals that 38% of U.S. TikTokers attended a live show in the past year, while 45% purchased merchandise, indicating a higher level of engagement within the music ecosystem. TikTok also expands its users’ musical horizons, with 46% of U.S. TikTokers listening to non-English music—an interest that is significantly higher than the average music listener. Moreover, these users emphasize the importance of having access to global music.

The study also highlights the platform’s role in driving music streaming. It reveals that TikTok users are not only more likely to be music streamers but are also more inclined to subscribe to a music streaming service. In the U.S., 62% of TikTok users are paid streamers, compared to 43% of average music listeners.

Despite concerns that TikTok users may be more focused on the app itself rather than utilizing streaming services to save or add newly discovered tracks, TikTok recently launched a new feature. This feature allows users to quickly save music they find on the platform to popular streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, or Amazon Music. This direct link between discovery on TikTok and consumption on streaming services aims to bridge the gap and make it easier for music fans to enjoy full-length songs on their preferred music platforms.

In conclusion, TikTok’s influence on music discovery and streaming continues to grow, generating increased value for artists and rights holders. The platform’s ability to engage audiences, expand musical horizons, and drive streaming activity demonstrates its significance in the evolving music landscape.

