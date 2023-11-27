New Street Research Initiates Coverage on Pinterest with a Positive Outlook

In a recent research note, New Street Research has commenced coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and provided a “buy” rating for the company’s stock along with a price target of $48.00. This indicates a potential upside of 51.56% from the previous close. The positive sentiment from New Street Research is in line with several other equities analysts who have also expressed their optimism regarding Pinterest.

KeyCorp, Citigroup, Barclays, DA Davidson, and Wedbush are among the firms that have recently commented on the stock, providing favorable ratings and increasing price targets. Eleven analysts have given the stock a hold rating, while sixteen have assigned a buy rating, resulting in an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.82 based on data from MarketBeat.com.

Pinterest’s stock opened at $31.67 on Monday, with a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the last quarter, exceeding analyst estimates. The company also had a positive net margin and a positive return on equity.

Despite the positive outlook, it’s essential for investors to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions. Each individual’s investment goals and risk tolerance should be taken into consideration. It’s recommended to consult with a financial advisor who can provide personalized advice based on your unique circumstances.

