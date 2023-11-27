Pinterest Expects Increased Adjusted EBITDA Due to Advertising Revenue Growth and Sales Leverage

Pinterest, the popular social media platform, is expected to see a rise in its adjusted EBITDA due to increased advertising revenue and sales leverage, according to a report New Street Research. While the company has attracted significant attention with its recent collaboration with Amazon, analysts at New Street Research believe that the structural leverage of sales expenses will contribute to an increase in Pinterest’s adjusted EBITDA.

Dan Salmon and other analysts at New Street Research consider Pinterest to be an attractive mid-cap stock option. They believe that the company’s predictions for adjusted EBITDA in Q4, 2024, and 2028 are too conservative. New Street Research predicts that Pinterest’s adjusted EBITDA in Q4 will be $358 million, surpassing the market expectation of $355 million. Furthermore, they anticipate adjusted EBITDA of $910 million in 2024 and $2.13 billion in 2028, higher than the market expectations of $887 million and $1.98 billion, respectively.

The analysts stated, “We believe that Pinterest can achieve a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin within the target range of 2026-2028.” They attributed their higher adjusted EBITDA expectations to the growth in third-party advertising revenue and the combination of sales leverage.

Additionally, Pinterest, like other companies in the digital advertising field, is receiving investments from Chinese applications, particularly Temu and Shein, which are comparable to the TikTok investment wave in 2021.

While acknowledging that both Pinterest and its ecosystem carry moderate risks, the analysts believe that Pinterest has a unique positioning that could foster deeper retail partnerships with these two companies.

Furthermore, Pinterest is currently conducting several pilot projects related to generative artificial intelligence, including search guides, advertising tools, and employee productivity benefits. The analysts added that while generative AI may not be crucial for the company at present, it has the potential to enhance the user experience over time.

