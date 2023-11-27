Pinterest’s Adjusted EBITDA Expected to Increase Due to Advertising Revenue Growth and Related Sales Leverage

After attracting significant investor attention with its partnership with Amazon, Pinterest’s adjusted EBITDA is predicted to rise due to the “structural leverage” of its sales expenses, according to investment firm New Street Research.

Analysts, including Dan Salmon, believe that Pinterest presents a promising choice among “mid-cap” stocks and suggest that the company’s forecasts for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in Q4 2024 and 2028 are overly conservative. The firm anticipates Pinterest’s adjusted EBITDA for Q4 to reach $358 million, surpassing market expectations of $355 million, while the projected adjusted EBITDA for 2024 and 2028 is $910 million and $2.13 billion, respectively, compared to previous market expectations of $887 million and $1.98 billion.

Stating that Pinterest has the potential to achieve a 30% adjusted EBITDA profit margin target within the 2026-2028 timeframe, the analysts highlighted the combination of third-party advertising revenue growth and sales leverage as driving their higher adjusted EBITDA expectations.

The company also noted that like other players in the digital advertising field, Pinterest is experiencing a new wave of investments from Chinese applications, particularly Temu and Shein, reminiscent of the 2021 investment frenzy surrounding TikTok.

Acknowledging the moderate risks associated with Pinterest and its ecosystem, the analysts suggested that the company’s unique positioning could enable it to establish deeper retail partnerships with both of these companies.

Additionally, Pinterest is currently involved in several pilot projects involving generative artificial intelligence, including generating search guides, advertising tools, and employee productivity benefits. While analysts noted that generative AI may not be of paramount importance to the company currently, they believe that it has the potential to enhance user experience over time.

Source: Reuters

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is adjusted EBITDA?

Adjusted EBITDA stands for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. It is a financial metric that provides a measure of a company’s profitability accounting for certain non-operating expenses and income.

2. What is sales leverage?

Sales leverage refers to the ability of a company to increase its profitability leveraging its existing sales infrastructure and processes. It involves optimizing sales techniques, reducing costs, and maximizing revenue generation from existing customers.

3. What are the risks associated with Pinterest?

Some of the risks associated with Pinterest include competition from other social media platforms, potential changes in user behavior and preferences, regulatory challenges, cybersecurity threats, and economic conditions that could impact advertising spending.

4. How can generative artificial intelligence improve user experience?

Generative artificial intelligence can improve user experience generating personalized recommendations, enhancing search functionality, automating tasks, and providing tailored content. It has the potential to enhance the overall usability and relevance of a platform or service.