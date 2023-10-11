Hearst Media’s Very Local Adds New Orlando-Based Cooking Competition Show

Hearst Media’s online streaming channel, Very Local, has expanded its collection of shows with the addition of Blind Kitchen, a cooking competition based in Orlando. The show features a lineup of renowned regional chefs who compete against each other attempting to recreate dishes after a brief tasting session where they are blindfolded and unable to see the actual dish. Judges then taste both the original dish and the blindfolded recreation to determine the winner.

The filming of Blind Kitchen took place at the Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House and Culinary Garden in College Park. The production was done the local crew at Oxenfree Film and Motion, and the show is hosted Orlando-based foodie personality, Emily Ellyn.

To catch Blind Kitchen, viewers can watch it for free installing the Very Local app and streaming it live or on demand using Amazon Fire TV, Roku, iOS, and Android mobile devices.

The addition of Blind Kitchen to Very Local’s streaming channel showcases the continued growth and popularity of cooking competitions in the online streaming realm. By featuring acclaimed regional chefs and incorporating the unique blindfolded tasting element, Blind Kitchen offers a fresh and exciting twist to the genre.

This new show not only provides entertainment to food enthusiasts but also highlights the culinary talent and creativity present in the Orlando region. By showcasing the skills of local chefs, Blind Kitchen contributes to the promotion of the local food scene and further establishes Orlando as a hub for culinary excellence.

