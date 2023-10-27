New Streaming Service Provides Lakers Fans with More Access to Games

The Los Angeles Lakers and Spectrum Networks have taken a significant step towards reaching a broader audience of Lakers fans announcing the launch of SportsNet+, a new streaming service. This move comes as the number of homes with pay TV subscriptions continues to decline, leading many sports teams to explore alternative methods of reaching their fanbase.

SportsNet+ will offer local Lakers game telecasts through a monthly fee of $19.99 or a season pass priced at $179.99. The service is accessible to fans residing in Southern California, Hawaii, and southern Nevada and can be streamed on most popular devices. Notably, cable and satellite subscribers who already have access to SportsNet, the team’s regional sports network since 2012, through DirecTV, Cox, and Spectrum, can enjoy SportsNet+ at no additional cost.

“This new service gives Lakers fans another way to watch their favorite team in action on the court,” said Tim Harris, president of business operations for the Lakers. “The launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ brings premium coverage, in-depth analysis, and exciting behind-the-scenes content to more fans across the region, allowing us to reach a larger audience and foster the growth of the next generation of Lakers fans.”

Recognizing the shift in viewership from traditional pay TV subscriptions to streaming services, teams like the Lakers are adapting their strategies to ensure they can connect with fans who have moved away from cable. While relying on regional cable networks has been the norm for sports teams to reach local supporters, the rise of streaming platforms has necessitated a shift in approach to maintain and expand their fanbase.

In addition to streaming services, some teams are exploring partnerships to make games more accessible on free over-the-television channels, requiring only an antenna. The Lakers’ local rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, launched their subscription streaming service called ClipperVision last year and have also made deals to broadcast 11 games on Nexstar Media Group’s KTLA.

SportsNet+ represents an exciting new venture for the Lakers and Spectrum Networks, as it aims to provide Lakers fans with a versatile and convenient way to enjoy their team’s games. By embracing streaming technology and expanding their reach, the Lakers are adapting to the changing landscape of media consumption in sports.

FAQ on SportsNet+:

Q: Which regions have access to SportsNet+?

A: Fans living in Southern California, Hawaii, and southern Nevada can access the service.

Q: Can cable and satellite subscribers watch SportsNet+ for free?

A: Yes, cable and satellite subscribers who already have access to SportsNet through DirecTV, Cox, and Spectrum can enjoy SportsNet+ at no extra cost.

Q: What devices can I use to stream SportsNet+?

A: Most popular streaming devices are compatible with SportsNet+, allowing fans to watch Lakers games on their preferred device.

Q: How much does SportsNet+ cost?

A: SportsNet+ offers a monthly subscription at $19.99 or a season pass priced at $179.99.