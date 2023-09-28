Dorm Students Can Now Enjoy Free Streaming Services

Dorm students at Rowan University now have access to free streaming services, thanks to Apogee’s Stream2. This service, available to all on-campus students at no additional cost, includes premium channels like AMC and the recently rebranded HBO Max.

According to Andrew Tinnin, the associate vice president for student life at Rowan, Apogee’s Stream2 is a great service that allows students to stream live TV and use DVR features, making it convenient for both residence halls and classrooms. It can be accessed on computers, mobile devices, or through legacy coaxial cable connections in certain residence halls.

The residential areas equipped with active coaxial cable wall connections include Holly Pointe Commons, Edgewood Park Apartments, Rowan Boulevard Apartments, the townhouses, and the Whitney Center. In all other buildings, excluding Nexus Apartments, students can use the Apogee Stream2 service or connect other devices to the Rowan Network to utilize personal streaming subscriptions.

To make it even more convenient, Stream2 can be easily downloaded from the Apple and Android app stores. On-campus Profs who are interested can also access this service.

This addition of free streaming services is a valuable resource for dorm students, as it allows them to access their favorite shows and movies without incurring any additional costs. It enhances their overall living and educational experience providing convenient entertainment options.

For any comments or questions, students can reach out via Instagram @thewhitatrowan or email [email protected].

Sources:

– Rowan University website