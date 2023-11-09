Introducing the All-New Steam Deck OLED: A Game Changer for Portable Gaming

Steam has officially announced the highly anticipated Steam Deck OLED, a new version of their popular handheld PC gaming device. Available starting November 16, this limited edition model comes with a vibrant OLED screen and options for 512GB and 1TB storage capacity.

The Steam Deck OLED boasts a 7.4″ diagonal display with a resolution of 1280×800, offering an immersive gaming experience on the go. Valve, the creator of Steam Deck, has also made some notable enhancements to this version. The device now features a more powerful 6nm APU, Wi-Fi 6e for faster connectivity, and a larger 50Whr battery for extended playtime.

Excitingly, the storage options have been expanded. The 512GB model will be priced at $549.99, while the 1TB model will be available for $649.99. Additionally, the original Steam Deck models will see a price drop, with the 256GB variant now at $399 and the 512GB variant at $449.

Valve has announced that the earlier 64GB and 512GB models will be phased out and offered at discounted prices until stocks last. This move allows gamers to take advantage of the new and improved versions while still catering to those who prefer a more affordable option.

As the launch of the Steam Deck OLED draws nearer, anticipation is building in the gaming community. Outlets that have already had the opportunity to unbox and thoroughly examine the handheld are reporting positive feedback, further fueling excitement.

If you’re considering purchasing the Steam Deck OLED, mark your calendars for November 16th. The enhanced features and impressive OLED display are expected to make this iteration a game changer for portable gaming. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting release.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are the key features of the Steam Deck OLED?

The Steam Deck OLED features a vibrant 7.4″ OLED display, a more powerful 6nm APU, Wi-Fi 6e for faster connectivity, and a larger 50Whr battery for extended playtime.

2. How much will the Steam Deck OLED cost?

The 512GB model will be priced at $549.99, while the 1TB model will be available for $649.99. The original Steam Deck models will see a price drop, with the 256GB variant now at $399 and the 512GB variant at $449.

3. Will the previous Steam Deck models still be available?

Valve has announced that the earlier 64GB and 512GB models will be phased out and offered at discounted prices until stocks last.

4. When will the Steam Deck OLED be available?

The Steam Deck OLED will be available starting November 16, 2022.

Sources: Steam+ [Insider Gaming](https://www.insider.com/)