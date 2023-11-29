What’s Next for Dave Bautista in the DC Universe?

Dave Bautista, best known for his role as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, has been making waves with his recent Instagram post. The photo showed him sitting in James Gunn’s reserved parking spot at the Warner Bros. lot, leading many to speculate that the two were having a meeting. Bautista has previously expressed his desire to take on new challenges after feeling that his time as Drax had come to an end in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Bautista spoke about his perfect character arc as Drax and compared it to the ending of his wrestling career. He emphasized that he would never return to a role like Drax just for a paycheck, as it would tarnish the perfect ending. However, he did express interest in playing Bane in the DC Universe (DCU).

After meeting with James Gunn in January, Bautista learned that Gunn’s direction for the new cinematic universe involved a complete reboot, focusing on younger actors. This revelation made Bautista realize that he might be too old to play Bane in Gunn’s vision for the DCU.

This raises the question: if Bane is out of the picture, who could Bautista portray in the DCU? While it remains unclear at this point, Bautista’s recent teaser on Instagram suggests that he may have something in the works. With Gunn’s statement about not casting actors until the scripts are complete, it is possible that Bautista could appear in Superman: Legacy.

Superman: Legacy seems to be the only project that Gunn has confirmed at the moment, unless there are other secret projects in development. As fans eagerly await more information, speculation about Bautista’s potential role in the DCU continues to grow.

What character do you think Bautista would be perfect for in the DCU? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FAQ

1. Will Dave Bautista continue playing Drax in the MCU?

No, Bautista has expressed that he feels his time as Drax has come to an end and he is looking for new challenges.

2. What role does Dave Bautista want to play in the DCU?

Bautista has shown interest in playing Bane, but due to the reboot direction of the DCU, it is uncertain if he will be cast in that role.

3. Is there any confirmed project for Dave Bautista in the DCU?

At the moment, the only confirmed project for Bautista in the DCU is Superman: Legacy, but there may be other undisclosed projects in development.