Social Media Updates: Messaging Options, AI Stickers, Account Deletion, and More

In the ever-evolving world of social media, several platforms have introduced exciting updates and features to enhance user experiences. Let’s take a closer look at some of the recent developments.

X, a popular social media platform, is now offering enhanced messaging options for its paid members. Premium users now have the ability to allow direct messages solely from their subscribers, providing them with more control over their interactions. Additionally, X is increasing transparency notifying users if their content violates the platform’s sensitive media policy. This may result in certain restrictions, such as limited access to timelines or the addition of a sensitive content warning label.

Meta, the parent company of various platforms including Facebook and Instagram, is introducing AI stickers. These stickers allow users to edit images and transform them into stickers for their stories and chats on Meta platforms. Through AI editing tools, users can create customized stickers with their friends. Meta is also rolling out Meta AI in beta, enabling users to generate realistic images based on text prompts. The company is debuting 28 additional AIs, showcasing different interests and personalities, including celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Naomi Osaka. These interactive AIs will have Instagram and Facebook profiles, providing users with an engaging experience.

Threads, a platform similar to X, will soon offer an account delete option. This update comes in response to feedback from users and brands who desire more control over their presence on the platform.

TikTok, a widely popular video-sharing app, has introduced the TikTok Creative Assistant. This AI-powered virtual assistant assists users with video creation, brainstorming, and understanding current trends. The feature is accessible to users logged into TikTok Creative Center through their TikTok for Business account. Additionally, TikTok is testing an in-app wallet feature called “Balance,” which enables users to manage their rewards, coins, and transactions.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has partnered with Microsoft Advertising to offer sponsored links within its My AI tool. This collaboration allows Microsoft Advertising’s clients in select markets to connect with Snapchat users through targeted ads inserted into conversations via sponsored links.

YouTube has enhanced its Studio analytics to provide creators with insights into how various audience groups engage with their videos. The new feature enables creators to see the number of views from new viewers compared to returning viewers. This information allows creators to better analyze the performance of their content.

As social media platforms continue to prioritize user experiences, these updates aim to provide users with more control, enhanced creativity, and deeper insights into their content’s performance.

Sources:

– X (source)

– Meta (source)

– Threads (source)

– TikTok (source)

– Snap (source)

– YouTube (source)