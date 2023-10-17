Social Media Updates: X, Threads, Meta, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok

This article summarizes the latest updates in the world of social media. X is working on options to improve the live streaming experience and has expanded bios for X Premium users. Private communities on X can now require screening questions before allowing new members. The platform also updated its Community Notes feature, allowing users to receive notifications for more notes and see note previews on desktop and Android.

Threads, a social media app, now allows users to record their voice when creating posts. There is an edit button for posts, giving users the ability to make changes within five minutes of publishing.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced Reels ads updates. Businesses can now use multi-destination Reels carousel ads to showcase their products to customers on both Android and iOS. Instagram also introduced a Sharing to Reels option, allowing users to share short videos from the app directly onto IG Reels.

YouTube is now offering more multi-language audio options for creators. They can add audio descriptive tracks to their videos, providing audiences with more context. Creators can also choose whether their pronouns are publicly visible or only seen their subscribers. YouTube has also launched Spotlight Moments, an advertising package that connects ads to specific holidays or cultural events.

TikTok will soon introduce auto captions on all videos, starting in November. This feature aims to make the app more inclusive and accessible for users with language limitations.

These updates offer exciting new features and improvements for social media users across various platforms. As technology continues to evolve, social media platforms are constantly striving to enhance the user experience.

Definitions:

– X: The name of a social media platform

– X Premium: A paid subscription version of X with additional features

– Threads: A social media app developed X

– Meta: The parent company of Facebook and Instagram

– Reels: A feature on Instagram and TikTok for creating and sharing short videos