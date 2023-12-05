New Analysis Tools Released on Social Media Platforms

Summary: Several social media platforms have recently introduced new features and tools to enhance user experience. Elon Musk’s platform, X, has launched a conversational AI tool called Grok that provides users with witty and rebellious analysis of in-stream posts. The tool is designed to add a touch of humor to discussions and is available exclusively to X Premium+ subscribers. Additionally, X now allows users to embed videos from the platform on third-party websites, offering a choice between a standalone video or embedding the entire post.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is set to debut Threads in Europe in December. This launch comes after compliance with the European Union’s strict online services regulations. Users in the EU will have the option to use Threads solely for consumption without a profile for posting. Threads is also introducing a keyword search feature available in all languages, allowing users to easily find specific content.

WhatsApp has announced a new security feature that enables users to lock their chats with secret codes. This added layer of protection allows users to hide their locked chats folder from their chatlist, making it more secure. TikTok, on the other hand, is focusing on enhancing the experience for music-focused creators with the introduction of Artist Accounts. These accounts provide artists with resources like an artist tag, a music tab to curate their catalog, the ability to pin preferred posts, and a feature called “Behind the Song” to connect with fans.

LinkedIn is catering to B2B marketers with marketing and measurement updates. The platform now offers a Conversions API that allows users to connect online and offline data, providing insights into how campaigns influence actions on websites, sales made over the phone, and leads collected at events. Furthermore, LinkedIn has improved its Document Ads adding retargeting options, website visit enhancements, and LAN distribution.

In summary, these recent updates from various social media platforms aim to enhance user engagement and provide users with more tools and features to optimize their online experience.