Breaking Social Media News: Updates and Insights for PR Pros

In the fast-paced world of social media, staying updated with the latest news and trends is crucial for PR professionals. This week’s roundup highlights some key updates from popular platforms, offering valuable insights for your social media strategies.

Facebook Removes “Hobbies” Listings to Enhance User Profiles

Facebook is set to remove the “Hobbies” feature from user profiles on December 13. Introduced in 2019, this feature allowed users to showcase their interests and discover like-minded individuals. According to Social Media Today, Facebook aims to improve its profile display choices with this change, potentially opening up opportunities for users to showcase other aspects of their identities.

TikTok Empowers Users to Customize Their Feeds

In a recent update, TikTok introduced the “Customize Feed” option, allowing users to tailor their “For You” page according to their preferences. As shared Jonah Manzano, a singer-songwriter and social media enthusiast, this new feature enables users to select specific content categories they want to see more or less of. By giving users greater control over their feeds, TikTok aims to boost engagement and enhance the overall user experience.

Snapchat Tests Ad-Free Subscription Plan

Snapchat is reportedly testing a new subscription plan, known as Snapchat Plus, which would offer users an ad-free experience. The Verge reported that this feature is being tested in Australia and would remove ads from Stories and Lenses, with the possibility of some ads still being displayed. This move follows the footsteps of other social media networks, such as Meta and X, who have already introduced ad-free subscription options. The Snapchat Plus subscription would be priced at $5.99 per month or $4.17 per month for the annual plan, offering users the choice to enjoy an uninterrupted Snapchat experience.

YouTube Encourages Ad Viewing for Optimal User Experience

YouTube is urging users with ad blockers to allow ads on the platform. According to Android Authority, YouTube claims that users who have ad blockers installed may experience suboptimal viewing, regardless of their chosen browser. The article highlights that some users have reported a five-second delay when loading YouTube videos on non-Chrome browsers, which disappears when using Chrome. To address this issue, users are advised to either allow YouTube ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience.

By staying informed about these social media updates and insights, PR professionals can adapt their strategies to leverage these changes effectively. Embracing customization options, understanding platform-specific subscription plans, and optimizing ad experiences will help maintain successful social media campaigns.

